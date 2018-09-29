Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint scanner Leaked. Here is What we Know

Oppo is reportedly starting a new K-series to bridge the gap between the R-series and the other high-end devices. This new model PBCM10 PBCM30 new equipment has passed TENAA certification, meanwhile, according to the rumours, it will be the Oppo K1.

The OPPO event will begin at 10:00 AM on Oct. 10 The TENAA listings of the aforementioned smartphones have revealed that these phones will be equipped with waterdrop notch screen along with glass rear with blue-pink gradient color. It comes in Red, Blue, Silver, and Blue color options with gradient finish. On the front, the device sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. We expect the device to come with waterdrop notch as seen on the OPPO R17 smartphones. Under the hood, the device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. According to the listing, the device will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB of internal storage.

The device will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. This will be the first K-series device from the Chinese smartphone maker. The device will be backed by a 3,500 mAh non-removable battery that may support fast charging with a 16MP+2MP dual rear camera and 25 MP single selfie camera. Measure of the device is 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 mm and weighs 156 grams.

In terms of color matching, this new Smartphone continues gradient style of Oppo, visually full of layers, more depth, mystery and imagination than a solid color, with a more natural aura. Of course, in addition to the red and blue gradients in the picture, it will also bring two colors of silver-green, blue and black.