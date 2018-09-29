Parliament Members Donate Nearly 45 Crores To Flood-Hit Kerala

After flood-hit Kerala received donations from Foreign Banks, the state relief fund has received another generous donation from the Member Of Parliament.

100 MPs have generated Rs. 43.66 crores from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for Kerala.

The scheme has a provision for MPs to contribute funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the areas affected by the severe calamity.

Minister of Statistics Programme Implementation D. V. Sadananda Gowda had issued an appeal to the MPs to contribute from their MPLADS fund to reconstruct flood-hit Kerala.

As per guideline of the scheme, an MP can contribute up to Rs 1 crore from MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas.

Out of the total MPs, 56 are from the Rajya Sabha, who have contributed Rs 29.82 crore while the rest Rs 13.84 crore came from 44 Lok Sabha members.

30 MPs have contributed Rs 1 crore including AK Antony, KTS Tulsi, Amar Singh, Prem Chand Gupta, Suresh Prabhu and M J Akhbar among others, 12 MPs contributed Rs 50 lakh or more and 12 MPs contributed Rs. 25 lakh. Rest of the MPs have contributed between Rs 1 lakh to less than Rs 25 lakh.

Out of the total 100 MPs, six are from Kerala, 14 of Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, nine of Bihar, seven MPs of Gujarat, four each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, three MPs each from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, two MPs each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and one MP each of Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The Kerala government has made a separate bank account to receive this money.