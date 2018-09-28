This is How Kerala Govt Responded to Supreme court’s Ruling on Sabarimala

Supreme Court has passed an important verdict, allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. It is very interesting that the only dissenting voice among the 5 judges came from a woman judge-Justice Indu Malhotra. But How has the Kerala government responded to the verdict?

Well, no surprises here, the CPI(M) led government on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to the hilltop temple Sabarimala. Calling the verdict “revolutionary”, Kerala government said the verdict “will open the floodgates. It is an important day in the annals of social justice and gender equality.”

“Will implement the verdict in letter and spirit,” state PWD Minister G Sudhakaran said .

Understandably, the supreme priest of the temple Rajeevaru Kandarau said the verdict was ‘disappointing’. “It was part of the temple’s age-old custom. It is really painful for me to dilute it. But since the court said ruled it we have to by its verdict,” the temple priest said.

The Travancore Dewsaom Board, the custodian of the temple, however, said they would seek a review of the verdict. “We will go for a review petition after getting support from other religious heads,” said Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, A Padmakumar, according to news agency ANI.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

“Exclusionary practise given support by a subordinate legislation is neither essential nor integral part of religion. We hold rule… is ultra vires,”Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said.