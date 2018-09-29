India

SHOCKING!!! Doctors Conduct Women’s Post-Mortem On The Road

Sep 29, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute
In a shocking turn of events, the post-mortem of 2 women was done on the road.

The shocking incident took place in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. A medical staff of doctors & nurses conducted the post-mortem of the women in Gandra road primary health centre on Thursday.

The 2 women had died due to electrocution on Wednesday. To confirm the cause of death, the police had brought the bodies to the local hospital where the insensitive hospital staff had placed the bodies with the patients in a room.

Then on Thursday, the doctors conducted the post-mortem of these women on road outside in full public view.

The state health minister Kalicharan Saraf has demanded a report on the matter.

