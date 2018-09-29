“Something Big Has Happened” Union Minister Rajnath Singh Says To Pakistan

The borders of Indian and Pakistan are filled with unrest as the former are battling it out with the militants who are trying to enter the borders.

Speaking to a gathering on Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Our neighbouring country keeps fostering unrest in India. It’s not refraining from its evil activities. People often ask how they mistreat our BSF jawans.”

“Something has happened. I won’t reveal it now. Something big has happened. Trust me, something really big has happened two-three days ago. And you will also see what happens in the future.”

He was referring to the brutal killing of the BSF jawan whose throat was slit by the Pakistani militants on September 18 in Jammu Kashmir.

BSF Jawan Narendra Kumar mutilated body had raised the red alert along the International Border (IB) & the Line Of Control (LoC).

The BSF was given a free hand by Singh to retaliate in case of firing.

“I told our BSF soldiers that they (Pakistan) are our neighbour, do not shoot first but if they (Pakistan) shoot even a single bullet first, then do not shy away from firing,” Rajnath Singh.

The Indian Army is remembering & celebrating the surgical strike that took place at the borders 2 years back.

Singh said, “I remember the day the prime minister, showing his strong willpower, gave the go-ahead to the Army and our soldiers crossed the border and hit the enemy hard. Only one of our commandos sustained injuries.”