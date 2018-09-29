This is What Anupam Kher Wishes to Do With Dr Manmohan Singh

Accidental Prime Minister is unarguably the most awaited political drama. The first look of the movie gained a lot of appreciation and acknowledgement. The accoutre of Mr. Kher as former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is strikingly indistinguishable!

On Dr. Manmohan Singh’s birthday, his reel version Mr. Anupam Kher took his social media to wish the former Prime Minister with a heartfelt message. He also mentioned how he wishes to have a cup of tea when Mr.Singh watches the film.

He wrote, “Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. It has been a great experience portraying you on screen. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea & a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity & honesty. Regards.?”

Based on a memoir by Sanjaya Baru, The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, the former media advisor to the PM. The script is written by Mayank Tewari, who won the Asian Film Awards for the India’s official Oscar’s entry – Newton; and Vijay Gutte.

The film is produced by Bohra Bros and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.