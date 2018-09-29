Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma Lights up Yorkshire market With this Song

Well, if you are looking for the best martial artist in the country, it is tough to look beyond Vidyut Jamwal. He may not have impressed a lot with his acting skills, but when it comes to action, he is the best. The actor was snapped shooting for his latest film Commando 3.

After the sequel Commando 2, Vipul Shah was keen on taking the Vidyut Jammwal film forward and even in the third instalment, we have Adah Sharma as the leading lady. The film may or may not be a continuation of the previous film, there is surely a romantic song in it. These pictures from Yorkshire market proves it, what you think?

Looks like, this time around it won’t just be all action from Vidyut. Yes, fans want to see a bit of romance from him as well.