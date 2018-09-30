Kerala

200 Crore ‘Ecstasy’ Drug Seized By Excise Authorities

Sep 30, 2018, 06:34 am IST
Less than a minute
drug
'Ecstasy' drug seized

In what can be deemed as the biggest ever drug bust, the Excise officials have seized 200 crores worth ‘Ecstasy’ drug.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off passed to Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner the officials conducted a search at a private courier company, where the Exercise Enforcement and Narcotic Cell has seized 32 kg of contraband Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The synthetic drug was in its purest form.

‘Ecstasy’ drug in its purest form

The Excise Commissioner said that the drug packet was well camouflaged and that there has been a change in the smugglers’ operation tactics.

Concealed in 8 cartons of clothes the 64 packets of drugs were covered with carbon paper to avoid detection at the airport scanning.

So far the officials are yet to determine where the drug is to be sent, except that it is out of the country.

MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy (E) and the value of the recreational drug is Rs 200 crore in the international market.

Tags

Related Articles

mohanlal
Jun 2, 2018, 11:57 pm IST

These Kids From Australia are Huge MohanLal fans and Watch The Video They Created For the Actor

ops
Aug 20, 2018, 10:59 am IST

“Mullaperiyar Dam is Strong, Can Survive Even an EarthQuake” : Tamil Nadu Deputy C.M

Jan 11, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Shocking!! Terror Funding To Kerala Madrasas

Nipah-Virus-kills-two-more
May 31, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Nipah virus kills two more in Kerala, toll touches 16

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close