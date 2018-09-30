200 Crore ‘Ecstasy’ Drug Seized By Excise Authorities

In what can be deemed as the biggest ever drug bust, the Excise officials have seized 200 crores worth ‘Ecstasy’ drug.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off passed to Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner the officials conducted a search at a private courier company, where the Exercise Enforcement and Narcotic Cell has seized 32 kg of contraband Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The synthetic drug was in its purest form.

The Excise Commissioner said that the drug packet was well camouflaged and that there has been a change in the smugglers’ operation tactics.

Concealed in 8 cartons of clothes the 64 packets of drugs were covered with carbon paper to avoid detection at the airport scanning.

So far the officials are yet to determine where the drug is to be sent, except that it is out of the country.

MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy (E) and the value of the recreational drug is Rs 200 crore in the international market.