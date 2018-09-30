Amit Shah & Aravind Kejriwal At Each Other’s Throats On Twitter Over Ayushman Bharat In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal had not accepted and implemented PM Modi’s Ayushman Baharat into his jurisdiction which led to a battle of words between the BJP & AAP on Twitter.

It began with Amit Shah stating the Kejriwal is afraid the Ayushman Bharat would increase PM Modi’s popularity.

And Kejriwal quickly replied with:

His comment was answered by Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s tweet:

So why can’t Ayushman Bharat be implemented in Delhi according to CM Kejriwal?

Kejriwal claimed that in its scheme, the Modi government didn’t focus on primary healthcare which holds utmost importance.

“The Delhi government believes that health must be catered to at three levels: primary, secondary and tertiary. And that’s exactly why the Delhi government is working on Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics and leading hospitals.

Secondly, the AAP government believes that the scheme isn’t universal and will only benefit those below the poverty line. For example, there are around 50 lakh families in Delhi but the scheme will only cover a mere six lakh.

Whereas the Delhi government, without any discrimination on the basis of income, provides free services to all.”

Ayushman Bharat was dubbed as the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme under which the 10 crore poor families are expected to get a medical cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family.