Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal Government Of Depriving Citizens Of Ayushman Bharat

Out of the 5 states that have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat, Delhi is one of the states.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, the BJP President stated that Kejriwal is afraid that the Ayushma Bharat scheme will gain more popularity of PM Modi.

“Due to the non-cooperation of Delhi government, residents of Delhi are not able to enjoy the benefit of Ayushman Bharat. Kejriwal is doing vote bank politics and causing hindrance in the path of development of Delhi.

They (AAP government) excused from implementing (health insurance scheme) Ayushman Bharat saying Mohalla Clinics can take care of the health needs of people. I want to ask Kejriwal if cancer treatment and heart transplant can be done there. He himself should get treatment from Mohalla Clinics to know their realities.

The Government of India sent them reminder after reminder but they did not implement Ayushman Bharat. Arvind Kejriwal feared it will enhance PM Modi’s popularity,” Shah said.

Ayushman Bharat is dubbed as the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme provides a medical cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family to nearly 10 crore families below the poverty line.

Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have said they will not implement the Ayushman Bharat programme till their concerns are addressed since they have better health assurance schemes.