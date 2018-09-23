Arvind Kejriwal asks Narendra Modi to call special Parliament session for Rafale deal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a special session of parliament to discuss Rafale jet fighter deal.

On Friday, the chief minister had asked the BJP-led central government to come clean on the Rafale deal in light of former French president Francois Hollande’s purported statement “directly contradicting” its stand.

“PM shud call a spl session of Parliament to discuss Rafael (sic),” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

On Friday, a French media report quoted Mr Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs. 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a stinging attack on PM Modi, said Hollande’s remarks on Reliance Defence showed “clear cut” corruption in the Rafale deal and questioned the prime minister’s “silence” on the issue.