PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Jharsuguda Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a local airport in Jharsuguda to ease transportation in the Odisha state. The prime minister, who arrived in Bhubaneswar earlier on Saturday, addressed the public at an event in Talcher after inaugurating the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. PM Modi is also expected to visit Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa where he is will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government is able to feel the change taking place in the country today. He also said the current government is making efforts to develop east India and is trying to increase connectivity.

“This airport in Jharsuguda is well located to serve the needs of the people of Odisha. This is going to be the second airport in the state. While being happy this airport is opening, we also need to wonder why it took so many years for a second airport in Odisha,”PM Modi said after inaugurating the airport in Jharsuguda.