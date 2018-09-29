Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi Over “Lollipop” Ayushman Bharat & Rafale Deal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again picks a bone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “lollipop” Ayushman Bharat scheme and controversial Rafale deal.

Dubbed as the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme Ayushman Bharat scheme has the provision of Rs.5 lakhs per family per year.

But Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM Modi is looting the state’s money under the Ayushman Bharat scheme while an annual expense of a meagre Rs 40 per person was given as a health insurance “lollipop”.

He took to his Twitter handle:

??? ?? ??????? ‘??? ?? ??????’ ?? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? 1,30,000 Cr. 50 ????? ???????? ?? Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY ??? 2000 Cr! 5 ??? ?? ????????? ???? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ??????? ???? ????? ?40! ??? ?????? ???, ?????? ?? ???? ??????. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2018

The Ayushman Bharat was launched on September 23rd where 10 crore families below the poverty line are entitled to a medical cover of Rs. 5 lakhs.

And the Rafale deal took a controversial twist as former French President François Hollande announced that his government had no choice but to choose Reliance Defense.