Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in all new gym look: See Pics

Recently, Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted outside her gym. Fatima stepped out in casual high waist tights and striped purple Tee but was looking hot as ever.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The makers released a new motion poster featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh who plays Zafira in the film. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shaikh.c
The warrior thug! Iskey nishane se bach ke raho!!!@fattysanashaikh as #Zafira @yrf | @TOHTheFilm | @SrBachchan | #KatrinaKaifhttps://t.co/3d4yoob2FO
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 19, 2018
Forgot the choreography at some places. But it’s okay ? @shazebsheikh dop giri @sanyamalhotra_
#postpackupshot with @avigowariker thank you for such a lovely picture ?????
The film is slated to hit theatres in Diwali, on 8 November.
