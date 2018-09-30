celebrities

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in all new gym look: See Pics

Sep 30, 2018, 08:20 pm IST
Fatima-Sana

Recently, Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted outside her gym. Fatima stepped out in casual high waist tights and striped purple Tee but was looking hot as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#fatimasanashaikh post her gym @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The makers released a new motion poster featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh who plays Zafira in the film. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shaikh.c

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Forgot the choreography at some places. But it’s okay ? @shazebsheikh dop giri @sanyamalhotra_

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#postpackupshot with @avigowariker thank you for such a lovely picture ?????

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on


The film is slated to hit theatres in Diwali, on 8 November.

