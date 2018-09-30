Jasprit Bumrah Gives an Epic Reply to Jaipur Police Who Trolled Him

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the world’s best bowler in the last few years. Known for his unusual action which is hard to pick, Bumrah was not expected to be an accurate bowler, but he has proved everyone wrong. With his ability to bowl yorkers at will and his consistency with the good length, Bumrah is equally useful in the powerplays and death. But if there is one chink in his armour, it is that he tends to overstep occasionally. Modern-day rules are brutal on no-balls and Bumrah had the worst of it in the Champions Trophy final.

Bumrah had dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the final but only to find that he had overstepped. Fakhar went on to score a hundred and India had lost the match. But then his no-ball became a meme and Jaipur Police posted a sarcastic tweet, trolling Jasprit Bumrah for taking Fakhar’s wicket on a no-ball to warn people about Zebra crossing. Remember it? Here is it:

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

This naturally didn’t go well on the part of Bumrah who got hurt with this act of Jaipur Police and instead of ignoring, he chose to give them such a hard-hitting reply that they eventually deleted the tweet. But then Jasprit, with his awesome performance in Asia cup has come back at the Jaipur Police. Check out his tweet. Jasprit Bumrah once again took a dig at them by posting a pic of himself with the trophy on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The caption that he gave is,

“Some people love to use their creativity on the signboards. Hope this one fits there as well!!

Some people love to use their creativity on the sign boards. Hope this one fits there as well!! ??#Champions#AsiaCup2018 #lionalwaysroars? pic.twitter.com/VWiJidwmaA — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 28, 2018

Now that was quite a reply Jasprit. What did you think about his reply? Let us Know