Kerala Nun Rape: Case Filed Against MLA P C George For Spiteful Remarks Against the Rape Survivor

A case has been filed against independent Kerala MLA P C George for his spiteful remarks against the nun. It was during a press conference that the MLA defamed the nun, who is a rape survivor. He had questioned the character and nature of the victim and used extremely inappropriate words against her.

“The nuns character is not perfect, it is flawed. A relative of her has filed a complaint with the bishop that the nun has a secret affair with her husband. I have a copy of that letter and am ready to give it to the investigating officers” George had said.

In an interaction with the media on September 8, the independent lawmaker from Poonjar had raised questions over the victim’s character and said, “Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? Twelve times it was a pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?… Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy.”

George was summoned by the National Commission for women before.