Chetak Helicopter of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during training

Chetak CH442 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Rajali on Monday morning. The Chetak CH442 crashed during a training sortie at Rajali while it was trying to carry out dry winching dual sortie.

The main and tail rotors of the helicopter have been damaged. The crew is safe, news agency ANI reported. The time of the incident has not been reported yet. More details are awaited in the incident.

The Chetak CH442 crash has been reported nearly a month after a MiG 27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The incident was reported from Banar’s Devaliya village. The pilot managed to eject safely. On being informed, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot to douse the fire.

“MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Jodhpur during a routine mission. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said.