Former Players Feel Karun Nair Not Treated Well By Selectors

Karun Nair was in the team that went into England, but he came back without playing a single match. Now Karun has not been considered for the home series against WestIndies either. For a man with a triple century in his kitty and being the only Indian batsmen to achieve this feat other than Virender Sehwag, Karun will consider himself unlucky. Karun Nair’s exclusion from the home Tests against West Indies has left a lot of former players baffled.

Former selector Dilip Vengsarkar has been taken by surprise after the Indian national selectors decided to ignore Karun Nair for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies.

“The way Karun has been dropped is quite baffling, to say the least. He scored a triple century in a Test against England at home not so long ago. Scoring a triple ton in any grade of cricket is an outstanding feat and not many have scored a triple ton in Test cricket,” Vengsarkar told The Times of India. Former Indian batsman Sunil gavaskar also expressed his surprise at having seen Karun Nair expelled from the team . Meanwhile Karun himself spoke to cricbuzz about his exclusion.

It is difficult, naturally for a human being, it’s difficult to handle that situation, or to take that as a human being (to see Vihari being picked ahead of him in the playing XI). But like I said before, the team management and everyone else involved make a decision, and I as a player has to accept it. There’s nothing else I can do,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Monday said the player himself has been explained the reasons.

“I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test Team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very clear with regard to the communication process,” Prasad told PTI on Monday.

