Mumbai Police’s Meme On Thugs Of Hindostan. This is How Aamir and Amitabh Replied

Oct 1, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
The trailer of the much-awaited film Thugs of Hindustan has set the Internet on fire and it has also become a theme for memes. Some of the people, although have complained about the trailer being so similar to Pirates Of The Caribbean series. Others have found fault with the computer graphics too, but Mumbai Police is making useful memes out of it.

The memes are usually centered around the “Dhokha Svabhaav Hai Mera”(Deceit is my nature) dialogue. Mumbai Police contributed a bit in the trend and posted a positive meme. This is what they posted-

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs.

Both Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachan noticed the meme and replied to it. This is what Amitabh  Bachan replied

Aamir Khan also couldn’t stop himself from replying. He wrote   Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect.

 

