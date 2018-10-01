Nana Patekar controversy: Tanushree Dutta slams Amitabh Bachchan for his comment

From Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty, there have been many Bollywood celebs who have come out in support of Tanushree Dutta over sexual harassment controversy.

However, the actress is disappointed because of one particular star, arguably the biggest Bollywood icon – legend Amitabh Bachchan. At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the issue and his take on it. Big B, at the time, replied that neither is he Tanushree Dutta nor is he Nana Patekar and left it at that.

Tanushree expressed her disappointment with Big B’s response to the entire controversy. “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes.” Talking further about how these movies win the hearts of the audience, the actress shared, “But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense,” the actress said.