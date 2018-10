Kerala violinist Balabaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident passed away.

The 40-year-old violinist and his family were grievously injured in a car accident in Thiruvananthapuram on 25 September.

His 2-year-old daughter had passed away on the day of the accident.

Balabaskar was responding to his treatments but passed away early on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack.

His wife is still responding to treatment.