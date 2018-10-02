Amitabh Bachchan says he broke several bones while shooting for stunts in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’

Amitabh Bachchan said he broke several bones shooting for action sequences in Thugs of Hindostan, but he went with the flow to honour director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s wishes. In March, his co-star Aamir Khan revealed that the mega star had suffered a shoulder and back injury. Big B said, “It is not my age to do all this but our director asked us to do so I did it. There is no part of the body that has not been broken and there is no doctor that I haven’t met. There is not much improvement.” The actor added that shooting for the action sequences in the rains added to his woes.

“Had they made me wear normal clothes, it would have been easier but I was made to wear armour. They made me wear leather clothes and it was so heavy, it was about 30-40 kg, then they gave me a sword, turban, and long hair. It took three hours for me to get ready. The most dangerous part was all the action sequences were shot in rains due to which the clothes got all the more heavy,” said Big B.