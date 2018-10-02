Bigg Boss ex-contestant reveals what really happens in the Bigg Boss House

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Nitibha Kaul is a social media star with over 450K followers on Instagram. She was one such commoner in Bigg Boss 10 that played really well on the show. In her YouTube channel, Nitibha recently shared a perfect video for Bigg Boss fans – 10 Bigg Boss Secrets No One Told You About – IN HINDI.

Nitibha reveals all hidden secrets about Bigg Boss and what all happens inside the house. She was quite the beauty inside the BB house and also made news for her close friendship with Manveer Gurjar.

In the video, Kaul can be seen sharing her own experience while disclosing the secrets.

Nitibha started with talking about how Salman Khan got them home cooked food during weekends. She also shared an important point from the Bigg Boss contract that calls for a Rs 2 crore penalty in case the contestants walk out of that house.