Latest Newscelebrities

Bigg Boss ex-contestant reveals what really happens in the Bigg Boss House

Nitibha reveals all hidden secrets about Bigg Boss and what all happens inside the house

Oct 2, 2018, 04:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Nitibha Kaul is a social media star with over 450K followers on Instagram. She was one such commoner in Bigg Boss 10 that played really well on the show. In her YouTube channel, Nitibha recently shared a perfect video for Bigg Boss fans – 10 Bigg Boss Secrets No One Told You About – IN HINDI.

Nitibha reveals all hidden secrets about Bigg Boss and what all happens inside the house. She was quite the beauty inside the BB house and also made news for her close friendship with Manveer Gurjar.

In the video, Kaul can be seen sharing her own experience while disclosing the secrets.

Nitibha started with talking about how Salman Khan got them home cooked food during weekends. She also shared an important point from the Bigg Boss contract that calls for a Rs 2 crore penalty in case the contestants walk out of that house.

Tags

Related Articles

wife
May 2, 2018, 08:02 am IST

SHOCKING!!!Man kills wife in broad daylight

Ayodhya Despute
Mar 14, 2018, 01:50 pm IST

Ayodhya land dispute: SC decided to commence hearing today

Dec 22, 2017, 08:41 am IST

List of actresses of Bollywood who never gets married

Aug 5, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

You Won’t Believe How Much Banks Managed to Collect as Minimum Balance Penalty in FY18

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close