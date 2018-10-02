Congress to launch ‘second freedom struggle’ against Modi govt

The Congress Working Committee on Tuesday called for a “second freedom struggle” against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to combat the ideology of “hate and violence”. It claimed that the same ideology had led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

During a meeting at Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee also condemned the use of police force against protesting farmers in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting, presided over by Rahul Gandhi, was attended by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Wardha, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi’s assertion on Independence Day that there had been no progress in India before he came to power was “an insult to the people of the country, an insult to Mahatma Gandhi”. “Modi fights against the ideals and values for which Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life,” the Congress president alleged.

“Mahatma Gandhi fought for truth all his life,” Rahul Gandhi said. “When Modi promised to put Rs 15 lakh in every account, was this a truth or a lie?” He claimed that the prime minister’s promise of providing two crore jobs every year had turned out to be a lie.