150th Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi will pay Floral Tribute to ‘Mahatma’

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan’ to commemorate the Father of the Nation’s 150th birthday.

The “cleanliness is service” campaign will continue till Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on 2 October, with Modi asking people to rededicate themselves to fulfilling the father of the nation’s dream of a clean India during an interactive programme.

The itinerary released on PM Narendra Modi’s website said: “Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti.”

The press release also outlines his plans for the day that will mark the launch of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The PM will offer floral tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat following which he will pay a visit at Vijay Ghat to pay homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the 4-day international conference called the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

At the event PM Modi, accompanied by Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will launch commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, and a medley CD based on Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn – “Vaishnav Jan.” The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed on this occasion.

Later in the day, the prime minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan.