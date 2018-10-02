celebrities

Prithviraj and his Daughter is breaking the internet with this adorable pic

Oct 2, 2018, 03:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Prithviraj-and-daughter

Actor and director Prithviraj’s daughter Alankritha had grabbed the eyes of Malayalees ever since the actor had shared her first pic on the internet. The actor and daughter duo have taken the internet by storm once again.

Prithviraj’s wife’s Supriya Menon has shared a post on her Instagram yesterday in which Prithviraj is carrying Alankritha on his shoulder and Supriya has captioned the pic saying ‘Dadda and Ally’ which is going viral in the social sites. Currently, the actor is enjoying his vacation with the family members and will be back to shoot in a couple of days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Daada&Ally?

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 15, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

High Class Action, Sexy Cars & Dapper Salman Khan in Race 3

Feb 27, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Sridevi’s mortal remains reach airport and en route residence

karti-chidambaram
Feb 28, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! SRIDEVI SEEN OFF WITH HONORS

Jun 18, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

Shocking Makeover Of Adaa Khan went viral on the internet – See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close