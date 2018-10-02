This Car Can Transform into a Flying Car in Minutes and You Can Order One Now

Ever fancied a car that would just fly when you need it? If these existed only in the sci-fi movies so far, they are about to be a reality soon. This advancement in transport can prove to be just a start of the revolution and will help a long way in controlling road traffic.

As per an international website, Terrafugia has started taking orders for pre-sales of a two-seat roadable aircraft. The transition is capable of transforming from a car to an aircraft in less than one minute. An upgraded version of the vehicle named TF-2 is also ready.

The car-plane is a two-seater and can achieve speeds up to 100 mph. Also, it will come with boost mode which offers a brief burst of extra power while flying. As one would imagine, you would need to shed a fortune to get hold of one of this. The aircraft cost in 3-4 crore range is expected to start from next year.

So what you think about it? Are you gonna get one for yourself?