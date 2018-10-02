‘Too soon. Too unfair. Rest in peace Balu……’ Mohanlal, Prithviraj condole Balabhaskar’s demise

The people of Kerala woke up on Tuesday morning to the sad and shocking news of the death of noted singer and violinist Balabhaskar, who breathed his last following a massive cardiac arrest during the early hours of the morning.
Actor Prithviraj in a tweet said that the death was too unfair and let him along with his little daughter be together in a better place.
Too soon. Too unfair. Rest in peace Balu. May you and your lil one be together in a better place. pic.twitter.com/DwpeI2URwH
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 2, 2018
Superstar Mohanlal condoled the death of Balabhaskar and said his music does not die with his death and he has created miracles with his magical fingers.
??????? ?????? ????????? ???????…. ? ?????? ??????????????. ???????????? ???????? ???????????#Balabhaskar pic.twitter.com/crQUpTRvk7
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 2, 2018
Post Your Comments