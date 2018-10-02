Latest Newsdeathcelebrities

‘Too soon. Too unfair. Rest in peace Balu……’ Mohanlal, Prithviraj condole Balabhaskar’s demise

Oct 2, 2018, 11:52 am IST
The people of Kerala woke up on Tuesday morning to the sad and shocking news of the death of noted singer and violinist Balabhaskar, who breathed his last following a massive cardiac arrest during the early hours of the morning.

Actor Prithviraj in a tweet said that the death was too unfair and let him along with his little daughter be together in a better place.

Superstar Mohanlal condoled the death of Balabhaskar and said his music does not die with his death and he has created miracles with his magical fingers.

