India

Militants Hideout Busted By Jammu Kashmir Army, Ammunitions Seized

Oct 3, 2018, 07:01 am IST
hideout busted

The Indian Army had busted a group of militants’ hideout on Tuesday and had seized a huge number of ammunition.

The raid took place in the Kastigarh village of Doda town in Jammu Kashmir. The Army launched the search operation acting on the basis of a tip-off.

The recovered arms include 2 AK-47, 03 magazines, 355 Rds, 1 Under-barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), 4 UBGL Gren and 4 Chinese Gren.

The huge number of ammunition may have been a part to disturb the peace & harmony in the Valley which was thwarted by the Army.

