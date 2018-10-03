Soft-Spoken Yet Tough Justice Gogoi Swears In As CJI

TODAY Justice Ranjan Gogoi swore in as the 46th Chief Justice of India after his predecessor Justice Dipak Misra.

Justice Dipak Misra had resigned on the 1st of October after completing his 13-year tenure.

CJI Gogoi is the first judge from Assam to become the CJI. His oath was administered by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were among the dignitaries who were present at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall for the ceremony.

The 63-year-old soft-spoken yet tough judge was one of the 4 judges who criticized his predecessor in January in a rare press conference.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will end his 13-month tenure on the 17th of November 2019.