Sreesanth into an ugly fight and threaten to BEAT a Bigg Boss contestant again: VIDEO

Oct 3, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within days he even created controversies there also. Recently he threatened a contestant of slapping.

Now yet another video went viral. In the video, Sreesanth seems to be instigating the fight with Romil and the lawyer also defends himself. The two keep threatening to beat each other up while housemates try to resolve the fight. We wonder what could have gone wrong between the two. Also, this won’t be the first time that Sreesanth has threatened to hit someone in the house. He had threatened to slap Saba Khan during the Samudra Lootere task after he was shocked at how the jodis were torturing the singles. Romil has been getting on the wrong side of the contestants ever since he came back.

