Creamy Delicious Chemba Arisi Thengai Paal Payasam From South India

Chemba Arisi Thengai Paal Payasam Recipe is a delicious creamy payasam made with Chemba rice (Kerala Red Rice/ or Matta Rice), coconut milk and jaggery. This is a healthier twist to the traditional paal payasam.

Chemba Arisi Thengai Paal Payasam

Prep in: 30 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 70 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup Red matta rice

3 1/2 cups Water

1/2 cup Jaggery

1 teaspoon Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 cup Coconut milk

1/4 cup Water

Seasoning

1 tablespoon Ghee

12 Cashew nuts

2 tablespoons Dry coconut (kopra), cut into small pieces

How to make