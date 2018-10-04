Prabhas set aside almost five years of his life for a single role-Bahubali and then became a national icon by the role he played in the film. The star value of the actor has peaked since the Bahubali sequel and fans can’t wait for his next movie called ‘Sahoo’.

Now it is reported that the actor has got himself engaged with another film which is yet to be named. The yet untitled film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is a period romance which stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas. The film has gone on floors in Italy and the first look of Prabhas from the sets was recently out.

As the picture came out it became an online sensation, something that happens with every latest pic of Prabhas. In the picture, we see a clean shaved Prabhas and it’s reportedly his look for the film. Have a look-

One can only imagine what Prabhas has in store for us for the next film. There won’t be any compromise on hard work and dedication from his part.