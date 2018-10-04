Jacqueline Fernandez to Make this Huge Contribution towards Kerala Flood Relief Programmes

Help had poured in for Kerala from all sides and Bollywood actors were in forefront of making generous donations to Kerala Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund. Now Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has come up promising a huge contribution that will help many in Kerala, but in case if you are wondering how much is the amount she planning to donate, this is a different kind of contribution.

Jacqueline will travel to flood-affected areas in Kerala to volunteer to build homes with NGO Habitat for Humanity India. About 6000 families are expected to benefit from her actions. Already about 93889 families have received First Responders’ Kit, Humanitarian Aid Kit and bottled drinking water from the NGO as urgent help.

Habitat for Humanity India is launching the second edition of Jacqueline Builds, a unique campaign featuring the actress.

“The recent flood in Kerala has severely affected thousands of families and damaged homes. This is the time when the people in Kerala need our wholehearted support to bring life back on track. That’s the reason why I will be coming to Kerala reconstruct homes, rebuild lives. I am looking forward to meeting people in Kerala and work with the volunteers there,” said Jacqueline.

“With Jacqueline Builds, we would like to intensify our efforts to build homes for the affected people in those regions,” said Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.