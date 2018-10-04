Meet the Real Life Vampire and You Won’t Believe What His Routine is Like!

If you think vampires existed only in movies, perhaps you need to think again. A real-life ‘vampire’ has revealed how he drinks blood and sometimes sleeps in a coffin after a dream changed his life forever. It is Andreas Bathory, from Romania, believes vampires are not only found in fiction – and in fact walk among us. He said he occasionally sleeps in a coffin when he wants to ‘connect with the souls of the dead.

So how did you think he came to it? Like most stories like this, he says he was visited by a figure in his dream – a warlord with taste for blood. He was chosen to spread his message according to Andreas. But then he is not in touch with the online vampire community.

Andreas said: “Four years ago, he came to me in my dreams. He was in a dark chamber calling me ‘my son’. I don’t believe I’m his descendant, but that rather he chose me to relay his message and traditions with the new generation. After that night, I brought an offering to the place where he was killed, and he told me: ‘your life will change forever now’. It did.”

Andreas said: “I keep a distance from the modern online vampire community.

“We preserve traditions that are more than 600 years old. The modern vampire community is full of sexual practices that work against the nature of existence of the higher self of the vampire. The vampire within, doesn’t fulfil itself through sexual deviance, blood fetishes, or BDSM. This is not the way of the vampire. Andreas claims his life changed forever when he was visited by an infamous figure in a dream: Vlad Tepes – also known as ‘Vlad the Impaler’ – a warlord with a taste for blood.

Feel scared of him? He wont come at night to kill someone and drink blood. Andreas says the group has donors he calls “black swans” who willingly offer up their blood.

But this practise is not free from health hazards.

Andreas said: “We feed from consensual donors only. You would be surprised by the number of people who freely offer themselves to you if you let them know you are a vampire. Believe it or not, I never ask, few of us have to. People offer themselves to us of their own free will to understand vampires and our energy. There are health risks, but no different from crossing the street. We take measures to make sure the transaction is safe.”

Andreas also works as a psychologist and fashion designer.