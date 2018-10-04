India

Security Forces Arrested Militant Who Threatened Local Ahead Of Elections

Oct 4, 2018, 06:18 am IST
Terrorist Amir Sultan War threatened locals; arrested

Amir Sultan War, a militant who threatened the local ahead of the elections have been arrested.

Sultan War had posed in front of the camera with his weapon and shot a video threatening the locals of North Kashmir from participating in the upcoming local bodies and Panchayat elections.

Sultan War had recently joined the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a joint operation, the Jammu Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) had arrested Sultan War after receiving solid information on him.

The Sopore police accompanied by Army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion of CRPF apprehended Sultan War after setting up a checkpoint at Baramulla-Handwara road near Hadipora crossing.

