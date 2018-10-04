This is What Sachin Tendulkar Predicted About Prithvi Shaw 10 Years Ago and It has Come True!

Prithvi Shaw made an awesome debut for India smashing a blistering century of 134 from 154 balls at a strike rate of 87. The debutant showed no sign of nervousness and seemed confident in everything that he did. In his short career, he is often compared to Tendulkar. Both had started their career in their teenage and if Shaw can do half of what Tendulkar did, he will feel proud at the end of his career. Sachin himself got to witness the talented shaw ten years ago and he made a prediction,

Sachin said that Prithvi Shaw would one day play for India then, a prediction which has come true today. Tendulkar revealed about the incident on his app ‘100MB.’

Ten years ago, one of my friends asked me to take a look at a young Prithvi,” Tendulkar said in a live interaction with fans on his app 100MB. “He asked me to analyse his game and see if there anything he could work on. I had a session with him and gave a couple of pointers on how to improve his game. I told my friend later that he is

going to go on and play for India,” Sachin said about an eight-year-old Prithvi who had left him impresses with his sound technique.

In his advice to Shaw, Sachin stressed on the fact that he should never change his natural style of batting irrespective of what people had to say about him. “I asked him not to change his grip or stance, irrespective of any future instructions from his coaches. If anyone asks you to do so, tell them to come talk to me. Coaching is

good, but overcooking a player with tweaks is not,” Sachin said.

Sachin’s predictions has come true today and the maestro will feel proud at the way he made his first century on the first match itself.