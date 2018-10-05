A Twist To Your Classic Puri- Spring Onion Puri

Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Spring Onion Puri is a delicious twist to your classic puri that you must try out.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
  • 1 tablespoon Cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Ajwain (Carom seeds)
  • 1/2 cup Spring Onion Greens, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
  • Cooking oil, to deep fry

How to make

  • To begin making the Spring Onion Puri, we will first make the puri dough.
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour along with oil, cumin seeds, ajwain, salt, spring onion greens, and coriander leaves.
  • Mix well and add water little by little to knead and form a stiff puri dough.
  • Add a few drops of oil once the dough comes together and evenly smoothen out the dough. Cover the Spring Onion Puri dough and allow it to rest for a while.
  • Preheat oil in a kadai to deep fry the puris on high flame.
  • Divide the Spring Onion Puri dough into equal portions to make lemon sized dough balls.
  • Dust them with flour and roll the dough ball into a 3-inch diameter, using a rolling pin.
  • We need evenly flattened puris of medium thickness.
  • Once the oil is well heated, drop the flattened Spring Onion Puri into the oil and fry the puris .
  • Fry the Spring Onion Puri with a spider strainer, continuously yet gently pouring oil onto the puri and allowing it to puff.
  • Due to the addition of the spring onion greens, cumin seeds and ajwain, the puri won’t fluff up like the classic plain puri. It will just about fluff up a little more than a phulka.
  • Remove the Spring Onion Puri from the oil and place on an absorbent paper. Serve hot.

