A Twist To Your Classic Puri- Spring Onion Puri

Spring Onion Puri is a delicious twist to your classic puri that you must try out.
Spring Onion Puri
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 15 minutes
Total in: 25 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
- 1 tablespoon Cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon Cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon Ajwain (Carom seeds)
- 1/2 cup Spring Onion Greens, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Cooking oil, to deep fry
READ ALSO: Creamy Delicious Chemba Arisi Thengai Paal Payasam From South India
How to make
- To begin making the Spring Onion Puri, we will first make the puri dough.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour along with oil, cumin seeds, ajwain, salt, spring onion greens, and coriander leaves.
- Mix well and add water little by little to knead and form a stiff puri dough.
- Add a few drops of oil once the dough comes together and evenly smoothen out the dough. Cover the Spring Onion Puri dough and allow it to rest for a while.
- Preheat oil in a kadai to deep fry the puris on high flame.
- Divide the Spring Onion Puri dough into equal portions to make lemon sized dough balls.
- Dust them with flour and roll the dough ball into a 3-inch diameter, using a rolling pin.
- We need evenly flattened puris of medium thickness.
- Once the oil is well heated, drop the flattened Spring Onion Puri into the oil and fry the puris .
- Fry the Spring Onion Puri with a spider strainer, continuously yet gently pouring oil onto the puri and allowing it to puff.
- Due to the addition of the spring onion greens, cumin seeds and ajwain, the puri won’t fluff up like the classic plain puri. It will just about fluff up a little more than a phulka.
- Remove the Spring Onion Puri from the oil and place on an absorbent paper. Serve hot.
Post Your Comments