A Twist To Your Classic Puri- Spring Onion Puri

Spring Onion Puri is a delicious twist to your classic puri that you must try out.

Spring Onion Puri

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 tablespoon Cooking oil

1 teaspoon Cumin seeds

1 teaspoon Ajwain (Carom seeds)

1/2 cup Spring Onion Greens, finely chopped

1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

Cooking oil, to deep fry

How to make