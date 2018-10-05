Latest NewsSports

IND vs WI: Maiden Test Century for Jadeja, India declare with a massive score

Oct 5, 2018, 02:23 pm IST
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed his maiden Test hundred against West Indies at his home ground in Rajkot on Day 2 of the India-West Indies Test. The left-handed batsman touched the three-figure mark off just 132 balls, During his maiden ton, he smashed five sixes and five fours. India declared their innings on a score of 649/9 one ball after Jadeja’s hundred.

The century has come at the right time for Jadeja as at one time of the year, he was finding it difficult to even make it to the playing XI but he made his comeback in England, scoring a half-century and taking wickets.

