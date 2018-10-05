Recipe

Indian Tandoori Style Chicken Lollipop Recipe

Oct 5, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
Ingredients

  • About 20 chicken legs – prepared as photographed above
  • 1 large bunch coriander
  • Juice of two limes
  • 3 green chilli peppers – roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons garlic/ginger paste
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala
  • 7 tablespoons Greek Yogurt
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Place all of the ingredients up to the Greek yoghurt in a blender and blend until you have a paste. You may need to add a little water to do this.
  • Pour the paste into a large bowl and add the yoghurt. Whisk it until you have a smooth marinade. If you like, you can remove some of the marinade to use as a dip. I often double the marinade recipe so that there is plenty of dip.
  • Season the marinade with salt and black pepper to taste and rub it into the chicken pieces, both under and on top of the skin. Leave for 2 to 48 hours.
  • When ready to cook, preheat your oven to its highest setting. Place the chicken in a roasting pan and roast on high until browned and cooked through. This should take about an hour but watch it.
  • Serve as a meal or place on serving trays as party food. The drumsticks are really easy to pick up and eat without much mess.

