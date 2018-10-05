Indian Tandoori Style Chicken Lollipop Recipe

Ingredients
- About 20 chicken legs – prepared as photographed above
- 1 large bunch coriander
- Juice of two limes
- 3 green chilli peppers – roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons garlic/ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon garam masala
- 7 tablespoons Greek Yogurt
- Salt to taste
Method
- Place all of the ingredients up to the Greek yoghurt in a blender and blend until you have a paste. You may need to add a little water to do this.
- Pour the paste into a large bowl and add the yoghurt. Whisk it until you have a smooth marinade. If you like, you can remove some of the marinade to use as a dip. I often double the marinade recipe so that there is plenty of dip.
- Season the marinade with salt and black pepper to taste and rub it into the chicken pieces, both under and on top of the skin. Leave for 2 to 48 hours.
- When ready to cook, preheat your oven to its highest setting. Place the chicken in a roasting pan and roast on high until browned and cooked through. This should take about an hour but watch it.
- Serve as a meal or place on serving trays as party food. The drumsticks are really easy to pick up and eat without much mess.
Post Your Comments