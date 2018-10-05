Only Person who dare to wake-up Bollywood star Salman Khan from sleep

Everyone knowns Salman Khan has a temper, so one can imagine waking him up from his sleep could have dire consequences.

Recently, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, who has been busy promoting his film LoveYatri, revealed that only his son Ahil has the right to wake the Bollywood superstar up from his sleep, no one else can do that.

“With Salman bhai, Arpita has been more like his daughter than sister. He’s always taking care of her like a daughter. Now Arpita and his son is even special. It’s not just for Salman bhai, but the whole family. Salman bhai also gets a little break with Ahil. If Ahil wants bhai to get up, he’ll pull him and bhai doesn’t say anything to him. But we’re not allowed. He gets away with everything. Ahil doesn’t sleep before 4 am. He likes to party with us. Bhai even takes Ahil with him to shoot,” Aayush Sharma said.

The Bollywood superstar incidentally is extremely fond of his nephew and plays with him for hours according to Aayush. He also expressed his feelings for not being able to spend more time with his toddler son.

“When I started shooting for Loveyatri, Ahil was still babbling. Now when I come back home, I see him making sentences and communicating fully. So for me I’ve lost a big chunk of his time. Whenever I come home and hear him say something new, I look at Arpita and say, ‘Every time. I missed out on so many things.’ He walks so fast now! I remember holding him for the first time in the hospital. He once told me, ‘Papa aap Chogada’. I have missed out a lot but I think it will be worth it when Loveyatri will be hit and he will be proud of papa when he goes to school,” Aayush added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his team of Bharat were busy shooting in Abu Dhabi recently for their film. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi and is set to release on Eid 2019.