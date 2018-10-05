P C George Will Face Strong Action If He Doesn’t do this Before November 13

P C George is a politician, not known for mincing his words. But then his strong opinion and a tongue that observes no limits has often got himself into trouble. His latest controversial comment about the victim nun in the rape case where Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is an accused has gone to places where he didn’t want. A police case has also been registered against him for posting abusive comments against the victim.

National Commission For Women too had stepped in and asked P C George to be present before them to face interrogation. But George in his typical, sarcastic style had replied that he will consider coming if travel allowance is provided. But then NCW doesn’t seem to be the one to be satisfied with such a kind of attitude. Now NCW has issued a strong warning that George has to come before November 13.

It seems in all likelihood that this won’t be just another pushover for George. If George doesn’t comply with the rules, NCW might even order the police to arrest P C George and present him before them.