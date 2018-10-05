celebrities

Tanushree Dutta controversy: Sri Reddy lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Oct 5, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sri-Reddy

Tollywood’s controversial queen Sri Reddy lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan after they dodged questions on Tanushree Dutta controversy. The actress took to her Facebook account to post that she didn’t expect awkward answers from Bachchan and Khan. She expressed that if Bachchan can’t respect women, he is not eligible to do any kind of promotions to any Indian products. Reddy asked Khan to stop real-life acting.

Recently, when Bachchan was asked to comment on Tanushree Dutta’s controversy, he said, “Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how should I answer the question?” Aamir Khan had said that he cannot comment unless he knows the veracity of the incident.

Here is Reddy’s post.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 4, 2018, 02:58 pm IST

Rare pictures of the Eternal beauty Sushmita Sen!

Jul 20, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

(video)Barack Obama Can Dance! Watch His Cool Moves

Dec 16, 2017, 10:19 am IST

Hottest Indian Actresses That Will Make You Weak At The Knees!!!!!

Taimur-Kareena
Sep 27, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

Taimur and mom Kareena Kapoor spotted same time at different locations

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close