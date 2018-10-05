Tanushree Dutta controversy: Sri Reddy lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Tollywood’s controversial queen Sri Reddy lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan after they dodged questions on Tanushree Dutta controversy. The actress took to her Facebook account to post that she didn’t expect awkward answers from Bachchan and Khan. She expressed that if Bachchan can’t respect women, he is not eligible to do any kind of promotions to any Indian products. Reddy asked Khan to stop real-life acting.

Recently, when Bachchan was asked to comment on Tanushree Dutta’s controversy, he said, “Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how should I answer the question?” Aamir Khan had said that he cannot comment unless he knows the veracity of the incident.

Here is Reddy’s post.

