WestIndies Makes No Resistance as India Looks Well Set for an Innings Win

India was expected to overcome the challenges posed by WestIndies team easily, but then there was hardly a challenge being offered. Most batsmen who batted plundered runs, there were always easy singles on offer, there was no constant building of pressure. When West Indies batted, it was even worse a show from them.

India posted a mammoth total of 649 runs with three centurions in it. Rishabh Pant missed century by 8 runs as he wanted the glory shots a tad too often. Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden test hundred, Kohli took his tally of centuries one beyond Sehwag(Kohli got 24 now) and Shaw yesterday had made his first ton. Although India had lost the series against England, there was a strong contest in pretty much every session of the series. This was sorely missed here.

WestIndies looked in no mood to offer some resistance to Indian bowling. Except for Umesh Yadav, every other bowler found themselves on the board. At stumps, WestIndies was stranded at 94 with loss of 6 wickets in 29 overs.

India is almost certain to hand westindies a follow on and wrap the match in the third or fourth day unless they pull off some real fight.