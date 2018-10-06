Cheese Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls- A Crunchy Snack

If you want the best potato snack idea, go for crunchy from outside and soft inside, non-deep fried Cheese Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls.
Cheese Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls
Prep in: 20 minutes
Cooks in: 10 minutes
Total in: 30 minutes
Makes: 9 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Potato (Aloo)
- 1/2 Cup Carrot (Gajjar), grated
- 1 Cup Cheese, grated
- 3/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- Salt, to taste
How to make
- To begin making Cheese Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls, boil and mash the potatoes.
- Add in the grated carrots and mix properly. Add all the spices like pepper powder, garlic powder along with olive oil and salt. Mix well and keep aside.
- Keep paniyaram pan for heating.
- Grease your palm with little oil. Take about 2 tablespoons of prepared potato mash and press it on your palm to form a thin disc. Take about 2 teaspoons of grated cheese (any cheese of your choice) and place it in the centre of mashed potato disc. Fold the edges and make round ball. Repeat the same process to make the remaining balls until you use up all the potato mixture and cheese.
- Check if the pan is well heated by sprinkling some water. Water should sizzle.
- Once the kuzhi paniyaram pan is hot, drop in 3-4 drops of olive oil in each cavity of the pan and place all the balls.
- Reduce the heat, keep it to medium and sprinkle few drops of oil over each ball.
- Let the balls cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes or till done on the bottom.
- Flip them over and cook on the other side too.
- Make sure that both the sides are crisp.
- Serve Cheese Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls Recipe with ketchup or a dip of your choice
