Dont Miss Priya Varrier in Kerala Saree Enjoying Herself on a Swing: Video

Priya Prakash Varrier, the winking queen, who became an overnight star after her video went viral, is once again making her fans crazy. The lady has shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying on the swing. Dressed in beautiful saree, the gorgeous lady beamed with happiness. She is blessed with gorgeous looks. With kohled eyes, heavy earrings and bindi, Priya just looked perfect.

Ever since her video went viral on social media, her fan following reached to some other level. She is very active on Instagram and keeps treating fans with her stunning pictures. Well, her video will surely make you smile

She became the talk of the town and was also called as national crush after a clip from the song of the film, Oru Adaar Love, went viral on social media. In it, she was seen winking and exchanging flirtatious glances redefining the meaning of cuteness.