Girl thrashed by Villagers for eloping with Boy From Other Caste

A video of a teenaged girl tied to a tree and being thrashed by villagers on the orders of the local panchayat in Bihar’s Nawada Friday surfaced on the social media. The appalling video which went viral had the girl’s parents as spectators who supported the panchayat’s decision as they deemed it fit for her daughter to be beaten mercilessly as she eloped with a boy from outside her caste and village.

As per reports, the girl ran away with her boyfriend on September 30 and the couple was living in a nearby village until the girl’s parents and other villagers caught hold of her and dragged her back to Rajauli village against her will.

Once the girl arrived at her village, a panchayat was set up and it was then decided that she must be punished for her actions. The local court then announced her punishment. In the video, the girl can be seen tied to a tree and flogged mercilessly by men as villagers stand as mere spectators. Reportedly, the girl fainted multiple times during the assault but the men kept beating her.

Meanwhile, as per the statement which was given by the girl, she ran away with her boyfriend, a resident of Balia, on her own free will. However, her own father told the media that the punishment meted out to his daughter was justified because of the ‘crime’ committed by her. “We want her to get married to someone from our own caste and not outside of it,” her father had said.