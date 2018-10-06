KFC denies Customer’s Claim who got live Maggots in Ordered Food

KFC India has been into the limelight recently for serving their juicy and crunchy chicken wings with live maggots inside it. The Facebook post by a Mumbai man named Datta Salve has put up the pictures of KFC Chicken wings and it has gone viral on the Internet.

See Post:

KFC powai chicken 1 Oct Gepostet von Datta Salve am Mittwoch, 3. Oktober 2018

Now, KFC has released a statement regarding the incident in which they have talked about providing the highest level of food safety to customers.

They also emphasised on the fact that their chicken is hand-breaded at minimum 170 degree Celsius and goes through 34 quality checks. They have said that they would welcome customers from all across India who will ask for kitchen tour to see themselves the hygiene standards that they follow.

The statement reads, “KFC India is firmly committed to providing the highest level of food safety to our customers. We have been notified of this issue and are investigating the same. Even in theory, the presence of such foreign objects in our chicken is impossible, as each piece of chicken at KFC India is manually hand-breaded in our restaurants before being cooked at a minimum of 170 degrees Celsius. Additionally, from the suppliers’ farm to the customer, KFC chicken goes through 34 quality checks. Customers are welcome to walk into our restaurants across India, and ask for a kitchen tour, to see for themselves the stringent quality and hygiene standards that we follow.”