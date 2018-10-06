“Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai?”: Subramanian Swamy

Protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala issue is slowly gathering strength, but top leaders of BJP are yet to join the league. Senior leader Subramanian Swamy has held firm on his stand that women of all age should be allowed entrance into Sabarimala. Infact, he went so far as to say that the help of the army should be sought to implement the SC order.

Now Swamy has asked Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai. He was making his comment as a twitter post. “Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai? The judgment does not compel them on “those 5 days” to go to the temple. It is voluntary. Since they are not compelled to go to the temple, those who want to go cannot be forced not to go. As for what Gods want who knows?” He asked.