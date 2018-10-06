Latest NewsIndia

“Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai?”: Subramanian Swamy

Oct 6, 2018, 10:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala issue is slowly gathering strength, but top leaders of BJP are yet to join the league. Senior leader Subramanian Swamy has held firm on his stand that women of all age should be allowed entrance into Sabarimala. Infact, he went so far as to say that the help of the army should be sought to implement the SC order.

Now Swamy has asked Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai. He was making his comment as a twitter post. “Why are Kerala women protesting SC judgment on Sabarimalai? The judgment does not compel them on “those 5 days” to go to the temple. It is voluntary. Since they are not compelled to go to the temple, those who want to go cannot be forced not to go. As for what Gods want who knows?” He asked.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 5, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

These Hot Pics of Priyanka Chopra are irrestitible !

us-india
Jun 23, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

India to buy 1,000 civilian aircraft from US

Dec 19, 2017, 02:37 pm IST

This is what the cleaning team found from IFFK field; Condom, drugs and so on…

Mar 15, 2018, 07:54 am IST

A very beautiful girl from the metro city entering in the field of modelling

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close