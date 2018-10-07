Arnab Goswami or Rahul Easwar? Who Will Have the Last Laugh?

Rahul Easwar has been at the forefront of all the activities aimed at preserving the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. He has had busy hours ever since the Supreme Court verdict came out, making his presence in many news hour debates. He has been exhorting people to get ready for a mass protest against any move to implement the SC order which allows young women to enter Sabarimala.

Rahul was invited into Republic Channel where anchor Arnab Goswami and Rahul himself was locked in a verbal battle. In his Facebook post, Rahul says Arnab had said “My Condolences to Sabarimala” on the day where the SC verdict came out. The feminists who were there like Tripti Desai, author Anand Neelakantan etc started laughing at the comment. Rahul replied that the Fight of Ayyappa Devotees will be soon seen and added that Arnab will understand it in the coming days.

Rahul Easwar doesn’t mention how the Arnab replied, but with the kind of crowds Rahul has managed to generate, Arnab must have been taken by surprise. It remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in this issue and Arnab and Rahul will be at each other’s throat in the coming days.